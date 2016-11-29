SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Equipping of Taxiway K with Illuminated Runway Lighting System Signs” (Identification No AK-16/295).

The tenders must be submitted before 29 November 2016, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex No 4 to the Technical Specification

Answers to the questions asked by possible applicats:

1_answer_to_the_questions.pdf