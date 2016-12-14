SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Hitachi G-200 Data Array Expansion” (Identification No AK-16/464).

! Amendments are made to the tender terms of reference.

The tenders must be submitted before 14 December 2016, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Annija Kaminska, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Kaminska@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Amendments No 1