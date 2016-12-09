SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Provision of commercial property and business interruption insurance services” (Identification No AK-16/392).

The tenders must be submitted before 9 December 2016, 11.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Valentīna Barišņikova, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: V.Barisnikova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Answers to the questions asked by possible applicants:

1_answer_to_the_questions