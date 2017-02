SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Insurance Coverage of the Special Airport Equipment” (Identification No CA-17/15).

! Amendments are made in the instructions of the reguest for quotation procedure and the submission term has been rescheduled.

The quotations must be submitted before 6 February 2017, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Valentīna Barišņikova, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

P: (+371) 67207919, e-mail:V.Barisnikova@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Amendments No 1

Answers to the questions asked by possible applicants:

1_answer_to_the_questions.pdf