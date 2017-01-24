lvenru
Provision of Motor Vehicles for Transporting the Personnel of SJSC Riga International Airport (Identification No AK-16/563)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Provision of Motor Vehicles for Transporting the Personnel of SJSC Riga International Airport” (Identification No AK-16/563).

The tenders must be submitted before 24 January 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Mārtiņš Ozols, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: Martins.Ozols@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Answers to the questions asked by possible applicants:

1_answer_to_the_questions.pdf

   
