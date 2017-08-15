RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a closed tender procedure “ACDM-Riga” (Identification No RIX 2017/52-SK).

Expressions of interest for participation in the closed tender procedure must be submitted before 15 August 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION