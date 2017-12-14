SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a closed tender procedure “Development of a Construction Design and Author’s Supervision for the EU Fund Project “Development of Secure and Environmentally Friendly Infrastructure at Riga International Airport”” (Identification No RIX 2017/426-SK).

Expressions of interest for participation in the closed tender procedure shall be submitted before 14 December 2017; 11.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem. If the Candidate wishes to participate in the application opening meeting, the Candidate’s representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



Annex No 9 to the Terms of Reference of the tender



The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION