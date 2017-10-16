SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a closed tender procedure “Development of the Construction Design for the Terminal Expansion Stage 6” (Identification No RIX 2017/253-SK).

Expressions of interest for participation in the closed tender procedure must be submitted before 16 October 2017, 15.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



Annex No 10 to the Terms of Reference of the tender



The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION



Annex No 10 to the Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION