SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a design competition “Family Playgrounds at SJSC “Riga International Airport"” (Identification No MK-19/246).

The tenders must be submitted before 26 July 2019, 12.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, meeting room. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Edgars Lauskis, Senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit P: (+371) 68806157, e-mail address: E.Lauskis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf