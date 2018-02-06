lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Negotiated procedures Acquisition of winter and semi-season clothing for VIP employees (Identification No SP-17/480)  

Acquisition of winter and semi-season clothing for VIP employees (Identification No SP-17/480)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an negotiated procedure “Acquisition of winter and semi-season clothing for VIP employees” (Identification No SP-17/480).

The tenders must be submitted before 6 February 2018, 10.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Agrita Alase, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Alase@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex No 1 to the Technical Specification

   
