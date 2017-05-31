lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+18.6°C Cloudy, overcast
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Negotiated procedures Purchase of Mobile Operational Equipment (identification No SP-17/262)  

Purchase of Mobile Operational Equipment (identification No SP-17/262)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an negotiated procedure “Purchase of Mobile Operational Equipment” (Identification No SP-17/262).

The tenders must be submitted before 31 May 2017, 14.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Mārtiņš Ozols, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207665, e-mail: Martins.Ozols@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference_pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG