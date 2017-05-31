SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an negotiated procedure “Purchase of Mobile Operational Equipment” (Identification No SP-17/262).

The tenders must be submitted before 31 May 2017, 14.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Mārtiņš Ozols, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207665, e-mail: Martins.Ozols@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference_pdf