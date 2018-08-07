lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders  

Access Control System Migration to 64bit Version (identification No AK-18/163)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Access Control System Migration to 64bit Version” (Identification No AK-18/163).
 
The tenders must be submitted before 7 August 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609.When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.
 
Contact person: Mārtiņš Ozols, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207665, e-mail:
 
The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf
   

