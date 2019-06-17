lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Airport Electricity Network Emergency Works (Identification No AK-19/153)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Airport Electricity Network Emergency Works” (Identification No AK-19/153).

The tenders must be submitted before 17 June 2019, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Arnis Paeglis, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207672, e-mail address: A.Paeglis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Lists of work volumes
 

   

