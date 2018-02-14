lvenru
Automated Measurement System of Passenger Flows for the Security Checkpoint and the Check-in Hall (Identification No AK-17/330)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Automated Measurement System of Passenger Flows for the Security Checkpoint and the Check-in Hall (Identification No AK-17/330).
The tenders must be submitted before 14 February 2018, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.
Contact person: Krista Klāva, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: k.klava@riga-airport.com
The Terms of Reference of the tender.pdf
The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION
   
