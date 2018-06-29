SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Construction Inspection Services” (Identification No RIX 2018/48-AK).
The tenders must be submitted before 29 June 2018, 11.00 (local time), in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem. If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.
Contact person: Diāna Dunda, Senior Legal Officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: