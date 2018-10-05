SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Construction of a Moving Walkway in the Terminal” (Identification No RIX 2018/411-AK).

The tender proposal shall be submitted before 5 October 2018; 11.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem. If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant’s representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Edgars Lauskis, Senior Legal Officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 68806157, e-mail: e.lauskis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION