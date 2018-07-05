SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Construction of Aerodrome Perimeter Protection System and Its Integration into the Current Solution” (Identification No RIX 2017/331-AK).

The tenders must be submitted before 5 July 2018, 14.00 (local time), in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Annija Veismane, Procurement Specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Veismane@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf