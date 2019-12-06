SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Construction of Rapid Exit Taxiway Y, Renovation of the Cover of Runway and Taxiway A, and Installation of Apron Centre Line Lights” (Identification No RIX 2019/66-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 6 December 2019; 10.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail address: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

Procurement documentation is available here:

www.eis.gov.lv/EKEIS/Supplier/Procurement/29067