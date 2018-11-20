lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+6.0°C Slightly cloudy
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Kiev/Zhulyany (Wizz Air), Edinburg (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Consultation, system integration and support services for the implementation of the A-CDM system (Identification No AK-18/416)  

Consultation, system integration and support services for the implementation of the A-CDM system (Identification No AK-18/416)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Consultation, system integration and support services for the implementation of the A-CDM system” (Identification No AK-18/416).

The tenders must be submitted before 20 November 2018, 11.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex No 1 to the Technical Specification

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG