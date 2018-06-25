lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+15.2°C Slightly cloudy
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Development of High Availability Infrastructure (Identification No AK-18/65)  

Development of High Availability Infrastructure (Identification No AK-18/65)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Development of High Availability Infrastructure” (Identification No AK-18/65).

The tenders must be submitted before 25 June 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Jevgenija Bukovska, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 68806154, e-mail: J.ukovska@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG