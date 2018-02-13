SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Development of the Construction Design and Author’s Supervision for Pavement Reconstruction of the Southern End of the Runway, Runway Shoulders and Taxiway A” (Identification No AK-17/425).

The tenders must be submitted before 13 February 2018, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, Senior Legal Officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf