B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Elaboration of the Construction Design and Construction of 20 kV Cable Lines to the Substation "Stīpnieki” (Identification No AK-17/13)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Elaboration of the Construction Design and Construction of 20 kV Cable Lines to the Substation "Stīpnieki”” (Identification No AK-17/13).

The tenders must be submitted before 14 July 2017, 10.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Laura Alksne-Meldere, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: L.Alksne-Meldere@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Annex No 1 to the Work task

   
