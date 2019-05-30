SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Electric Materials” (Identification No AK-19/94).

The tenders must be submitted before 30 May 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Vita Meimere, Senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: vita.meimere@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Technical and financial proposal

Annex No 1 to the Technical specification

Annex No 2 to the Technical specification

Annex No 3 to the Technical specification

Annex No 4 to the Technical specification