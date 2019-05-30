SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Electric Materials” (Identification No AK-19/94).
The tenders must be submitted before 30 May 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.
Contact person: Vita Meimere, Senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: vita.meimere@riga-airport.com
The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf
Technical and financial proposal
Annex No 1 to the Technical specification
Annex No 2 to the Technical specification
Annex No 3 to the Technical specification