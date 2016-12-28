lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Employee Health Insurance (Identification No AK-16/394)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Employee Health Insurance” (Identification No AK-16/394).

The tenders must be submitted before 28 December 2016, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Laura Alksne-Meldere, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: L.Alksne-Meldere@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   
