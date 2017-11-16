lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Engagement of an Expert for Performing Audit of the Fire Detection Automatic Fire Protection System, Voice Announcement and Smoke Extraction Systems and Elaboration of the Technical Specification for Reconstruction (Identification No AK-17/359)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Engagement of an Expert for Performing Audit of the Fire Detection Automatic Fire Protection System, Voice Announcement and Smoke Extraction Systems and Elaboration of the Technical Specification for Reconstruction” (Identification No AK-17/359).

The tenders must be submitted before 16 November 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   
