SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Extension of P3 parking lot” (Identification No AK-19/146).

The tenders must be submitted before 26 April 2019, 11.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



Annex 2.2. of the The Terms of Reference – Volume of work to extend P3 parking lot along Muzeja Street



Annex 2.3. of the The Terms of Reference - Volume of work to extend P3 parking lot in the direction of Pilotu Street