SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Increasing the Capacity of the Arrivals Belt” (Identification No AK-18/450).

The tenders must be submitted before 26 April 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Edgars Lauskis, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 68806157, e-mail address: E.Lauskis@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Amendments No 1