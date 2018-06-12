SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Installation of New Equipment and Construction Works in the Cooling and Ventilation Systems and Upgrading of the Building Management System (BMS)” (Identification No AK-18/142).

The tenders must be submitted before 12 June 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Agrita Alase, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail adress: A.Alase@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf