SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Involvement of a Consultant for the Assessment of the Consumption of Energy Resources and Elaboration of the Energy Efficiency Plan” (Identification No AK-17/398).

The tenders must be submitted before 7 November 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

