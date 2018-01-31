SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Involvement of an Expert for the Assessment of the Impact of the Airport Terminal Expansion Stage 6 on the Commercial Spaces and the Existing Contractual Obligations and for the Assessment of the Commercial Space Development Offer” (Identification No AK-18/2).

The tenders must be submitted before 31 January 2018, 16.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Krista Klāva, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: k.klava@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION