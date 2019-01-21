SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Lease of computer hardware” (Identification No AK-18/441).

The tenders must be submitted before 21 January 2019, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Jevgenija Bukovska, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 68 806 154, e-mail address: J.Bukovska@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf