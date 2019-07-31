lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+17.9°C Clear and sunny
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Lviv, Stuttgart, Dublin, Kos, Menorca (AirBaltic), Prague (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Maintenance of Fire Detection and Alarm Equipment (Identification No AK-19/78)  

Maintenance of Fire Detection and Alarm Equipment (Identification No AK-19/78)

SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

 

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Maintenance of Fire Detection and Alarm Equipment” (Identification No AK-19/87).

 

The tenders must be submitted before 31 July 2019, 9.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

 

Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: or

Vita Meimere, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit, T.: 67207919, e-mail:  

 

 

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf 

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX