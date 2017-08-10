SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Maintenance of the fire monitoring and alarm system” (Identification No AK-17/73).

The tenders must be submitted before 10 August 2017, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person : Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit