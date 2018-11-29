SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Migration of the Access Control System to the Latest Version” (Identification No AK-18/433).

The tenders must be submitted before 29 November 2018, 10.20 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Edgars Lauskis, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 68806157, e-mail address: E.Lauskis@riga-airport.com

