SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Modernization of Riga Airport Information Technology Resource Protection and User Resource Management System Complex” (Identification No AK-19/184).

The tenders must be submitted before 11 September 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Aleksandrs Tereševs, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: Aleksandrs.Teresevs@riga-airport.com



The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf