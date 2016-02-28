lvenru
Procurement of Charging Points and FIDS Monitors and Information Stands (Identification No AK-16/467)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Procurement of Charging Points and FIDS Monitors and Information Stands” (Identification No AK-16/467).

The tenders must be submitted before 28 February 2016, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Laura Alksne-Meldere, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: L.Alksne-Meldere@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Connection Points

Charging Point Design and Specifications

FIDS Monitor Location on the 1st Floor

FIDS Monitor Location on the 2nd Floor

   
