lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+0.5°C Overcast, light snow
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Abu Dhabi (AirBaltic), Eilat (Wizz Air), Malta (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Provision of Aircraft Cleaning Services (Identification No AK-17/304)  

Provision of Aircraft Cleaning Services (Identification No AK-17/304)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Provision of Aircraft Cleaning Services” (Identification No AK-17/304).

The tenders must be submitted before 4 April 2018, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG