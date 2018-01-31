SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Provision of Apron Lighting in accordance with Regulation No 139/2017” (Identification No AK-17/203).

The tenders must be submitted before 31 January 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Laura Alksne-Meldere, Head of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: L.Alksne-Meldere@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf