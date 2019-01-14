lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+0.8°C Cloudy, overcast
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Kiev/Zhulyany (Wizz Air), Edinburg (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Provision of commercial property and business interruption insurance services (identification No AK-18/121)  

Provision of commercial property and business interruption insurance services (identification No AK-18/121)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

 

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Provision of commercial property and business interruption insurance services (Identification No AK-18/121).

 

The tenders must be submitted before 14 January 2019, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

 

Contact person: Annija Veismane, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: A.Veismane@riga-airport.com

 

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG