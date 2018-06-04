lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Provision of Medical and Outpatient Services at SJSC "Riga International Airport" (identification No AK-18/14)  

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Provision of Medical and Outpatient Services at SJSC "Riga International Airport"” (Identification No AK-18/4).
 
The tenders must be submitted before 4 June 2018, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609.When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.
 
Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com
 
The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf
   
