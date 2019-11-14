SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Provision of Road Transport for Carriage of Employees of SJSC “Riga International Airport” (Identification No AK-19/288).

The tenders must be submitted before 14 November 2019, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Laura Alksne-Meldere, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail address: L.Alksne-Meldere@riga-airport.com

The terms of Reference of the tender pdf