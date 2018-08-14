lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Purchase of a Container/Pallet Transportation Vehicle (identification No AK-18/63)  

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of a Container/Pallet Transportation Vehicle(Identification No AK-18/63).
 
The tenders must be submitted before 14 August 2018, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609.When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.
 
Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com
 
The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf
The Terms of Reference of the Tender pdf _TRANSLATION 
   

