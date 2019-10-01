lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Purchase of Aerodrome Equipment (Identification No AK-19/55)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Aerodrome Equipment” (Identification No AK-19/55).

The tenders must be submitted before 1 October 2019, 10.30 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail address: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender

The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


