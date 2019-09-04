SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Anti-icing Reagents” (Identification No RIX 2019/243-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 4 September 2019; 10.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Aleksandrs Tereševs, legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207665 e-mail address: Aleksandrs.Teresevs@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION