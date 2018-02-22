lvenru
Riga
Riga:
-0.1°C Overcast, light snow
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Abu Dhabi (AirBaltic), Eilat (Wizz Air), Malta (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Purchase of Baggage Carts (identification No AK-17/497)  

Purchase of Baggage Carts (identification No AK-17/497)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Baggage Carts(Identification No AK-17/497).
 
The tenders must be submitted before 22 February 2018, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609.When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.
 
Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com
 
The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf
   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG