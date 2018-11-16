lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Open tenders Purchase of Disabled Aircraft Removal Equipment (identification No. RIX 2017/496-AK)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Disabled Aircraft Removal Equipment” (identification No. RIX 2017/496-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 16 November 2018; 11.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail: J.Abotina@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION

   

