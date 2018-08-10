SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Drinking Water” (Identification No AK-18/86).

The tender proposal shall be submitted before 10 August 2018; 14.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem. If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant’s representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.



Contact person: Krista Klāva, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: k.klava@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

