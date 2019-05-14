lvenru
Purchase of Electricity (Identification No RIX 2019/96-AK)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Electricity” (Identification No RIX 2019/96-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 14 May 2019; 10.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail address: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

   

