SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Granulated Reagent” (Identification No AK-18/117).

The tenders must be submitted before 31 October 2018, 10.45 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



The Terms of Reference of the tender_TRANSLATION