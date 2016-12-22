SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of Passenger Chairs” (Identification No AK-16/216).

! Amendments are made to the tender terms of reference and the submission term of the tenders has been rescheduled..

The tenders must be submitted before 22 December 2016, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor’s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Amendments No 1

Amendments No 2

Amendments No 3

Annex to the Amendmets No 3_Technical specification

Answers to the questions asked by possible applicants:

1_answer_to_the_questions.pdf

Annex No 2 to the tender terms of reference_Technical specification